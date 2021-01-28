MIAMI – Following an agreement announced in March 2019, Embraer has delivered the first E195-E2 out of 13 firm orders to Air Peace (P4). The Nigerian airline is the first in Africa to feature Embraer’s new E2 jet family.

With a capacity of 124 passengers in two classes, the type is also the first aircraft from the new E2 family to fly on the African continent. In addition to being the launch customer in Africa for the E195-E2, Embraer’s largest jet, according to the manufacturer, P4 will make the worldwide debut of its new premium staggered seating design.

With a fleet of eight ERJ-145s, P4 is already an Embraer customer. The airline, Nigeria’s biggest, also has 17 options to buy the E195-E2, which includes a US$2.2bn offer in firm orders.

As a side note, the airline booked an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos back in September 2018. At the time, the deal was valued at US$1.17bn at list prices.

Photo: Embraer

Comments from Air Peace, Embraer

“The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our domestic and regional operations. We are aware of the aircraft’s impressive economic performance as well as its unique configuration, the major reasons we placed an order for this aircraft,” said the CEO of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema.

“Handing over beautiful new jets to our customers is a favorite activity for everyone at Embraer. Doing so in the current circumstances is a boost for us all as we adapt to the changing environment. This is a fabulous start to the year for everybody at Air Peace and Embraer,” said Cesar Pereira, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

At present, the E195-E2 is flown by four airlines. Belavia (B2) received its first aircraft in December while Binter Canarias (NT) has three units delivered in 2019. Azul (AD), which made the jet’s worldwide debut, has the largest E195-E2 fleet with nine aircraft.

Featured image: Embraer. Article source: airways1.com

