Air Peace Purchases Three Additional Embraer E195-E2 In Dubai

MIAMI — Embraer’s first announcement at the Dubai Air Show 2019 is an additional order from Air Peace, Nigeria’s biggest airline, for three E195-E2s valued at $212 million at current list prices.

This order is a confirmation of purchase rights that the airline is exercising from an order that was signed in April, setting Air Peace to be the first E-Jet E2 operator in Africa.

“The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our operations in Africa and this new order is a further confirmation of our ‘no-city-left-behind initiative which we shall continue to execute”, said Air Peace Chairman/CEO, Mr. Allen Onyema.

“We are receiving impressive data about the aircraft’s economics now that is in revenue service, and this was a driver to place this new firm order with Embraer. We look forward to receiving our first aircraft, which will enhance connectivity in Nigeria and the African region while feeding long-haul flights from our Lagos hub,” Onyema said.

Air Peace’s subsidiary airline, Air Peace Hopper, operates six ERJ145 jets on short routes. It was this operation that assisted Air Peace to order further aircraft from Embraer.

“Air Peace will love the aircraft’s efficiency and the passenger will experience an unparalleled level of comfort, especially in first class,” said Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa, and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Air Peace happens to be the launch customer for Embraer’s new premium staggered seating option in First Class.

“We look forward to supporting Air Peace’s growing E2s fleet and to deepening our fruitful partnership,” added Villaron.

Air Peace has elected to go with a two-class configuration, seating a total of 124 people.

The aircraft will fit in with its strategic plan to expand the airline’s current route network, from its current 20 routes, which include their local, regional and international operations.