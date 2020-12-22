MIAMI – Air Peace (P4) launched a direct service between Nigeria and Jamaica on December 21, 2020. The flight departed Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) and landed at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ) 11 hours later.

Operated by a Boeing 777-21H(ER) registered as 5N-BVE, the flight carried 132 passengers as both a charter flight and the first P4 flight to Jamaica.

5N-BVE Making an Atlantic Crossing Photo: flightradar24

A Historic Flight

With another Jamaica flight planned for December 27, P4 will hopefully be trendsetting, becoming the first African airline to operate leisure flights to the Caribbean in many years.

Aircraft and Manpower

The Daily Trust quotes P4 spokesperson Stanley Olisa as saying the special charter flight was the airline’s maiden flight to the island country. He said the flight further attests to the airline’s capability to operate flights to any destination in the world. “Air Peace has the aircraft and the requisite manpower to do this,” he said.

Air Peace has operated international flights to multiple destinations such as China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia. It recently launched scheduled direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to Wikipedia, P4 is a private Nigerian airline founded in 2013 with its head office in Lagos State, Nigeria. Air Peace provides passenger and charter services and flies to the major cities of Nigeria. It also connects to several West African destinations and the Middle East. The airline also established a subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper, in 2018.

Featured image: Air Peace 777 Photo: thisdaylive.com, Chinedu Eze, Air Peace. Further information by John Huston.

