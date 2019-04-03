Airways Magazine

Air Peace Firms for 10 Embraer E195-E2s

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Peace Firms for 10 Embraer E195-E2s

Air Peace Firms for 10 Embraer E195-E2s
April 03
07:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Nigeria’s Air Peace has signed a firm order with Embraer for 10 E195-E2 aircraft, making the carrier the first to operate the E2 in Africa.

The deal, valued at $2.12 billion, also includes options for another 20 units of the aircraft type. It is unclear when deliveries will take place but have been added to the 2Q19 backlog.

Commenting on the deal was Air Peace Chairman/CEO Mr. Allen Onyema who emphasised why he chose the E195-E2.

“Embraer’s new E195-E2 presents us with a marvel of an economic performance. It’s also great that we will be the first E2 operator on the African continent. We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products.”

Arjan Meijer, the Chief Commercial Officer of Embraer also commented on the deal.

“Air Peace embodies the kind of pioneering spirit that Embraer loves. The airline was established to bring highly skilled work opportunities to the people of Nigeria and to boost connectivity, which in turn significantly contributed to the economy in the region.”

“Air Peace has delivered successfully on both aims and has become a fast growing successful airline. It’s great to now have them onboard the E2 as well.”

Meijer also continued about how strong market demand in Africa is becoming and why it is important to secure as much as possible.

“The market in Africa presents significant opportunities for airlines to deliver the connectivity that the whole continent needs. Aircraft however must be right-sized to develop those routes profitably; more than 90% of intra-African flights depart with fewer than 150 passengers onboard. And more than 70% of markets are served with less than one flight per day.”

The airline’s relationship with the manufacturer has been very significant over the last five years since its launch.

It has launched a subsidiary, dubbed Air Peace Hopper, where six ERJ145 aircraft operated on short-thin routes.

Leading success with the “undeniable economic benefits of right-sizing aircraft for the mission, was a key factor in selecting the E2”.

These aircraft will ultimately be used to penetrate the untapped demand for air travel in the continent.

It will be interesting to see where in particular the carrier decides to operate the aircraft to.

Bearing in mind how fast the airline has grown in the last five years, it remains clear that with these aircraft on order, Air Peace is set to become a disruptive force in Africa.

Comments
0
Tags
Air PeaceFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0