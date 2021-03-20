MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) today announced the new Australian destination of Hobart, making it the tenth in the land down under.

The airline will launch the route as a non-stop service between Auckland (AKL) and Hobart (HBA) once quarantine-free travel is up and running.

“This route will be a much-needed economic boost for New Zealand’s tourism industry. Our Hobart-Auckland route will open a direct link between 540,000 potential Tasmanian tourists and our biggest city, with regional hot spots like Queenstown and Rotorua a short skip away,” NZ’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said in an interview.

Foran expects this new route to be a great attraction for both Kiwis and Tasmanians. “Flights on Thursdays and Sundays to make the most of domestic connectivity and provide the best long weekend options for travelers.”

Enticing Tassie

“I am very pleased that this service will enable us to welcome more New Zealanders to our State and encourage them to consider booking their next holiday in Tassie and see what we have to offer,” said Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein.

Today’s announcement of the new non-stop flights to Hobart from New Zealand is a significant opportunity for both destinations.

Flights will start subject to a final contract agreement, and government and regulatory approval. AZ will fly year-round between AKL and HBA twice weekly using its Airbus A320neo fleet. Tickets will go on sale once quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is available.

