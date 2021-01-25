MIAMI – Air North (4N) informs that on January 21, its Hawker Siddeley HS 748 aircraft with registration C-FCSE performed its last flight. 4N revealed the news on its official Twitter account.

This Hawker Siddeley HS 748, serial number 1679, has been in service for 50 years. The Twinjet is propelled by Rolls-Royce Dart 532 and has operated for 4N since April 27, 2006, as shown in the Transport Canada records.

Yesterday our Hawker Siddley 748 C-FCSE made its final departure from Whitehorse. Congratulations to our talented team, past and present, who worked with this aircraft. The Hawker was a wonderful vehicle that served Yukon communities with pride. pic.twitter.com/ubf8DwSqMe — Air North (@flyairnorth) January 22, 2021

The Last Flight

This aircraft made its last departure from Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport (YXY) with flight number AN19. The flight needed to do a stop at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to refuel before arriving at its last destination. The aircraft landed at Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT), marking the final operation of this model for the Canadian airline.

The reason that the last destination was YQT was that the aircraft was headed to Wasaya Airways (WT), whose headquarters are in Thunder Bay, Ontario. WT already has Hawker Siddeley HS 748 aircraft in its fleet, which are operated on charter routes as freighters.

Photo: Air North

Featured image: Air North

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.