MIAMI – Air Niugini (PX) has increased holiday season capacity around Papua New Guinea, connecting the country from the capital city of Port Moresby (POM).

Following a test flight on December 10, PX will inaugurate the increased holiday capacity with a Boeing 737-700 service to Mount Hagen (HGU). According to PX CEO Bruce Alabaster, the service will allow for enhanced connectivity to “the largest transport and economic hub for the Highlands region.”

Smaller Fokker aircraft in the PX fleet will also be freed from the HGU service, gaining the ability to accommodate the rest of the holiday season load around the island nation.

Water Cannon Salute for the First Boeing 737-700 arrival at Mount Hagen Photo: news.pngfacts.com, Air Niugini

New Britain and Beyond, A Robust Network

The delivery of a new Bombardier Q400, a small aircraft, bodes well for PX, as Rabaul Airport (RAB) on the island of New Britain is undergoing maintenance and thus has a smaller available runway length.

Service between POM and Lae (LAE) will occur with seven daily frequencies along with two daily frequencies to Goroka (GKA) and Madang (MAG). There will also be daily flights, operated by Fokker aircraft, to Kavieng (KVG) and two daily flights to Wewak (WWK). Buka (BUA) will receive five weekly services while Daru (DAU) and Hoskins (HKN) will enjoy daily service.

It is important to note that PX has a diverse fleet, with aircraft ranging from Q400s and Fokker 70s to Boeing 737NGs and Boeing 767-300ERs with some aircraft belonging to the Link PNG subsidiary. Some Dash-8 aircraft have “combi” configurations, allowing them to efficiently transport both passengers and cargo this holiday season.

With PX offering a robust holiday season offering, it aims to connect Papua New Guinea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, providing temperature checks and facemasks while wishing passengers well.

Featured image: P2-PXW Boeing 767-383(ER)Air_Niugini(6398969785) Photo: Robert Frol

