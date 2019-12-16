Photo: Air Niugini Takes Delivery Of Another Q400

MIAMI — Air Niugini (PX / ANG) of Port Moresby, the national carrier of Papua New Guinea, is taking delivery of another Bombardier Q400.

Worldwide Aircraft Ferrying flew Bombardier dash-8 Q400 C-GFOV (c/n 4196) from the Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing paint shop at Muskoka Little Norway Memorial Airport (CYQA) to Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) on November 26.

It is undergoing an overhaul prior to ferrying overseas on delivery.

The aircraft was formerly N196WQ with Colgan Air (9L / CJC) and Republic Airways (YX / RPA) and was stored by Bombardier starting in January 2015 at several locations, ultimately arriving in Toronto on September 10, 2018.

Air Niugini has operated every variant of the dash-8, starting in May 1997. It previously operated 18 other dash-8s including six Q400s (three brand new) prior to the delivery of the latest aircraft, starting in July 2010.

The three new ones entered service starting in July 2010 with P2-PXU (c/n 4316 ex-C-GEHE), followed by P2-PXT (c/n 4329 ex-C-GNIU) in October 2010 and P2-PXS (c/n 4262 ex-C-FXAW) in March 2011. The latter was built for Arik Air but not taken up so went to Air Niugini. Two of the new Q400s subsequently went to Congo Airways in 2016.

Most recently Air Niugini acquired three secondhand early model Q400s from December 2012 that had been originally operated by SAS Airlines. The last of these was P2-PXP ( c/n 4022, ex-C-GKZV), which was delivered in March 2013. It was previously LN-RDT with SAS and had also been used briefly by FlyBe as G-ECOY for TWO years.

It was painted in by Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing in March 2013 and returned to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (YAM/CYAM), where it had been stored by JD Aero Maintenance prior to delivery.

The other secondhand Q400s were, P2-PXQ, (c/n 4033, ex-LN-RDM with SAS, G-ECOV with flyBe, N33WQ with Colgan Air) delivered in December 2012 as C-GLPE and P2-PXR (c/n 4038) delivered in January 2013 as C-GLGV. These all subsequently went to Flugfelag Islands – Air Iceland (NY / FXI), along with P2-PXS, The last in delivered to Flugfelag in May 2018.

Air Niugini operated a total of 13 legacy dash-8s, including including the sole dash-8 still in Air Niugini service: dash-8-300 P2-ANP (c/n 414). Air Niugini’s fleet of secondhand legacy dash-8s includes two DHC-8-102s, six DHC-8-200/Q200 series, and five DHC-8-300/Q300 series, acquired starting in 2005.

Air Niugini also operated three deHavilland Canada dash-7s. P2-ANN (c/n 063) entered service in November 1981, P2-ANQ (c/n 072) entered service in February 2918, and P2-ANP in May 1982. P2-ANQ was retired in 1987, while the others served until 1998.

Formed in 1973, Air Niugini serves numerous domestic points plus international routes in Asia, Oceania, and Australia.

It also serves charter operations in support of the oil and gas and mining industries. Air Niugini currently also operates 8 Fokker F70s and 7 F100s as well as two Boeing 737NGs and two 767-300s.