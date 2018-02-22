Air New Zealand to Start Service to Taipei

MIAMI — Air New Zealand announced that it will fly non-stop five times a week between Auckland and Taoyuan International Airport, serving Taipei, starting this November. The carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner family aircraft will operate the new route.

Likewise, the flight NZ77 will leave Auckland at 10:35 a.m. and arrive in Taipei at 4:50 p.m. local time; the return flight, NZ78, will take off from Taipei at 6:30 p.m. local time, and land in Auckland at 10:20 a.m.+1.

Flight Number Departs Arrives Aircraft type NZ77 Auckland 10:35 am Taipei 4:50 pm Boeing 787-9 NZ78 Taipei 6:30 pm Auckland 10:20 am+1 Boeing 787-9

Today, the fares for the new service are available at the airline’s website. However, it still subjects to government approval.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Luxon, assures that New Zealand is already a popular destination for travelers around the world and “the new direct route will encourage even more tourist activity.”

According to the Auckland-based carrier, New Zealand welcomes nearly 36,000 visitors a year from Taiwan market, and this new route will grow its network.

“Providing a non-stop service to Taipei will also enable more Kiwis to explore this destination. Taipei is a culturally diverse city renowned for its food scene, lively night markets, traditional temples and busy shopping streets – all crowned by the Taipei 101 skyscraper that dominates the city’s skyline,” Luxon continued.

The Taipei non-stop route follows previously-launched direct services to Houston and Buenos Aires in December 2015, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in June 2016.

In addition, the Star Alliance airline-member reported this week $323 million earnings before taxation for the first six months of 2018. After taxation, the amount decreased to $232 million.

Also, it expects to carry 8.5 million passengers throughout this period, with a record passenger revenue of $2.3 million.

As of December 2017, Air New Zealand and its wholly owned subsidiaries manage 106 aircraft.

Nevertheless, the mainline fleet consists of 56 aircraft, including 30 Airbus A320, which are employed for domestic and short-haul international flights, along with eight Boeing 777-200ER, seven Boeing 777-300ER and eleven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft used for long-haul flights.

Currently, it operates scheduled passenger flights to 21 domestic and 31 international destinations in 19 countries around the Pacific Rim and the United Kingdom.