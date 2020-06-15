Air New Zealand to Resume Auckland-Tokyo Narita Route

MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) will resume, from June 25, the Auckland (AKL) -Tokyo Narita (NRT) route.

Quoting the Airline’s General Manager Networks Scott Carr, the announcement mentions that NZ will operate one return service per week from the 10 operated before the Coronvirus crisis.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month. However, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time,” said Carr, according to a report by businessweek.com.

787-9 ANZ #169-ZB003

Air New Zealand’s Routes Resumption Plan

However, the company still has to comply with New Zealand’s Coronavirus prevention measures, which means 95% of capacity reduction compared to pre-coronavirus capacity.

Right now, New Zealand is facing a level 1 period, the lowest level in its four-tier alert system, which implies that its borders remain closed to foreigners.

Hence, NZ cannot resume many flights shortly, until New Zealand steps out of the Level 1 tier.

Nevertheless, NZ plans to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity, compared to pre-Coronavirus times, in July and August.

How Will The Post Coronavirus Aviation Recovery Be In Japan?

On the Japanese side, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the government plans to hold talks with countries with similarly low infection rates.

Japan, by the end of this month, plans to talk with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, with new rules to be implemented once an agreement is reached allowing air travel between these countries.