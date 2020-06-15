Airways Magazine

Air New Zealand to Resume Auckland-Tokyo Narita Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Embraer Restructuring Sparks Leadership Change MIAMI – Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced today that commercial aviation President and CEO John Slattery will be leaving the company. This comes in the wake of a failed $4.2bn...
  • Austrian Airlines To Be 20% Smaller in 2022 MIAMI – Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (OS) expects its business to end up a fifth smaller by 2022 and to have cut the number of its employees by around 1,100...
  

Air New Zealand to Resume Auckland-Tokyo Narita Route

Air New Zealand to Resume Auckland-Tokyo Narita Route
June 15
08:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) will resume, from June 25, the Auckland (AKL) -Tokyo Narita (NRT) route.

Quoting the Airline’s General Manager Networks Scott Carr, the announcement mentions that NZ will operate one return service per week from the 10 operated before the Coronvirus crisis.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month. However, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time,” said Carr, according to a report by businessweek.com.

787-9 ANZ #169-ZB003

Air New Zealand’s Routes Resumption Plan

However, the company still has to comply with New Zealand’s Coronavirus prevention measures, which means 95% of capacity reduction compared to pre-coronavirus capacity.

Right now, New Zealand is facing a level 1 period, the lowest level in its four-tier alert system, which implies that its borders remain closed to foreigners.

Hence, NZ cannot resume many flights shortly, until New Zealand steps out of the Level 1 tier.

Nevertheless, NZ plans to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity, compared to pre-Coronavirus times, in July and August.

How Will The Post Coronavirus Aviation Recovery Be In Japan?

On the Japanese side, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the government plans to hold talks with countries with similarly low infection rates.

Japan, by the end of this month, plans to talk with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, with new rules to be implemented once an agreement is reached allowing air travel between these countries.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air New ZealandAuckland AirportJapanNew ZealandTokyo Narita Airport
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0