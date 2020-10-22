MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) quietly resumed additional services to Norfolk Island on Tuesday, according to routesonline.com. The Auckland-based carrier has been slowly resuming routes after the governments of both New Zealand and Australia loosened travel restrictions earlier this month.

Norfolk Island is a small Australian territory with a little under 2,000 permanent residents. The island has one airport, Norfolk Island Airport (NLK), which is serviced only by NZ and Air Chathams (3C).

The terminal at the Norfolk Island Airport. PHOTO: Rwiseman97/Wikimedia

Route Changes

The Star alliance member made the following schedule adjustments early this week:

Brisbane (BNE) to NLK

2nd weekly route restored

Serviced by Airbus A320neo

Service extended to late-March 2021 on 2nd weekly route

Sydney (SYD) to NLK

2nd weekly route restored

Serviced by Airbus A320neo

Service effective beginning November 9th

Air New Zealand plays a vital role in connecting Norfolk Island to the mainland, as transport to and from the small island is limited. The additional routes will also be crucial for the movement of freight and mail.