DALLAS – Air New Zealand (NZ) is set to resume international operations with its Boeing 777-300s, following almost 600 days of dormancy for the carrier’s largest aircraft type.

Following test flights, ZK-OKQ, one of NZ’s seven Boeing 777-319(ER)s, will operate flights between New Zealand, Australia, and Los Angeles.

Its first flight since returning to the airline’s fleet is scheduled for February 10 between Auckland and Melbourne, departing at 8:45 AM.

The airline currently operates its newer Boeing 787-9 aircraft between the two cities, with a flight time of approximately three hours and a half.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Australia, New Zealand Reopening Borders

New Zealand and Australia are preparing to loosen border restrictions prompted by COVID-19, which had been some of the harshest in the world.

Vaccinated citizens and visa holders entering New Zealand from Australia will be allowed in the country from February 27, and March 13 for eligible travelers from elsewhere in the world.

Australia, on the other hand, will open its borders to any vaccinated travelers from February 21, a strong departure from the strict restrictions once imposed in the country.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Air New Zealand’s Boeing 777s

In September 2020, NZ announced the grounding of most of their Boeing 777 fleet for a year, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers and volatility in international travel demand.

The airline sent four of its Boeing 777-300s to Victorville in California and its 777-200s to Victorville and Rosewell, in New Mexico, for long-term storage.

At the time, Chief Operating Officer Carrie Hurihanganui said, “the recent resurgence of cases in New Zealand is a reminder that this is a highly volatile situation.”

She continued, “We are not anticipating a return to any 777 flying until September 2021 at the earliest, which is why we have made the decision to ground the fleet until at least this time next year.”

Featured Image: Luca Flores/Airways