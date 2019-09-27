Air New Zealand Firms Up Order For Eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners

MIAMI — Air New Zealand has firmed up an order with Boeing for eight 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, valued at $2.7 billion at current list prices.

The airline inked its intention to purchase these eight Dreamliners back in May, confirming today that these planes will effectively replace the carrier’s 777-200(ER) planes, which should be completely phased out by 2025—about three years after the new 787s begin making their way into the fleet.

Air New Zealand claims that the 787-10 will deliver as much as 25% savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions on the same missions that the Triple-Sevens were deployed on.

Air New Zealand’s commitment to purchase eight 787-10s includes options to increase the order up to 20 aircraft, as well as free substitution rights that would allow the carrier to swap between the 787-9 and 787-10 when needed.

“This is an exciting decision for our business and our customers as we deliver on our commitment to grow our business sustainably,” said Air New Zealand CEO, Christopher Luxon.

“With the 787-10 offering around 15% more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow,” he said.

Air New Zealand currently operates 13 Boeing 787-9s, having been the global launch customer. Alongside the one 787-9, which is yet to be delivered, Air New Zealand’s Dreamliner fleet will grow to 22 once the new 787-10s are delivered.

“Air New Zealand has made very strategic investments in advanced widebody aircraft to build on its status as a leading global carrier connecting the South Pacific with Asia and the Americas,” said Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing.

“We are very honored that Air New Zealand has selected to add the 787-10 and its unique capabilities to complement its long-haul fleet of 777 and 787-9 airplanes,” he added.

