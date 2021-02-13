MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) announced this week it is expanding the versatility of rates for international travelers, especially those who already have credit fares.

The carrier’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer of Air New Zealand, Leanne Geraghty says the program extension assures NZ passengers that their credit will remain legit for a longer while conditions continue to develop.

Air New Zealand ZK-OKQ Boeing 777-319(ER). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Fare Amendements

As per a media release from NZ, starting on Wednesday, February 17, the following amendments will take effect:

Customers holding an existing airline deposit will now have until 30 June 2022 to use their balance to make a new reservation, and they can take their flights until June 30, 2023. This condition applies to both domestic and foreign credits.

Customers who purchase or already hold international flight tickets and their departure is before 30 June 2021 11:59 pm now can:

Hold the credit value of their rebooking until June 30, 2022; or hold the credit for rebooking until 30 June 2022; or Adjust the date of their flight with waived adjustment fees (normal fare difference may still apply).

Air New Zealand (NZ) has already reported its biggest loss in 18 years. Moreover, the carrier planned to ground the entire Boeing 777 fleet until September 2021.

Air New Zealand ZK-OKH Boeing 777-219(ER). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

The Customer is Everything

Per Geraghty, the airline sees many clients use their credits, and there are hopes that Tasman and Pacific’s route reopen in the coming months. The NZ suspended the aforementioned routes till March 2021. The airline understands that this will take a while longer for those who wish to go farther. And this is why they have widened the timeframe for opting as well as the amount of time that users have to utilize the credit.

He emphasized that is very exciting to see passengers starting to return to the skies of New Zealand within NZ domestic network. He states that domestic services now back on their feet at around 80 percent of pre-COVID-19 efficiency.

Standard domestic travel fare policies will commence from April 1, 2021. That is to say, customers may proceed to book using carriers’ flexible offerings such as Flexidate or Flexitime confidently. These options offer more versatility whether they choose to adjust their travel arrangements or want to change them.

Geraghty added, “We really appreciate our customers standing by us throughout the difficulties of COVID-19. We look forward to getting Kiwis to more destinations on our international network as soon as we’re able to.”

Featured image: Air New Zealand 777-300ER. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways (@luca_at_lax)

