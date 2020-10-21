MIAMI – Air Namibia (SW) has announced that it will resume international flights to South Africa in the winter season. Starting from October 28, the airline will resume flights to Johannesburg (JNB) and Capetown (CPT).

The airline will link Windhoek (WDH) with JNB three times weekly, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight departs from the Namibian capital at 09:30 and will arrive at 11:15. The flight back takes off at 11:55 and lands at 14:00.

There are two diffrenet flights to CPT. One flies direct and the other goes through Walvis Bay (WVB). Both flights run on both Fridays and Sundays. The direct flies to CPT in the morning and arrives back in the evening, following the stopover flights.

Air Namibia will assign an Embraer 135 to all flights. Previously they used A319s for South African flights. Before COVID, SW flew to CPT daily and to JNB three times daily. Comair (BA), South African Airways (SA) and Airlink (4Z) also operated flights on these routes. The latter will also resume flights on the WDH-JNB route.

The airline requires passengers to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours before departure.

Air Namibia Airbus A330 V5-ANO in Toulouse / TLS Source: Wikimedia Commons / Ken Fielding

Air Namibia

Air Namibia has 10 aircraft in tis fleet. Four A319, four E135s and two Airbus A330s. The airline serves a handful of destinations in Southern Africa, including Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana. Its only long-haul destination is Frankfurt (FRA).

Founded in 1946, SW is fully owned by the government of Namibia. It uses WDH for international and Windhoek Eros Airport (ERS) for domestic services. The Transportation Committee of Namibia suspended the airline’s Scheduled Air Services Licence in July. However, they reinstated it after 11 hours.

The airline has suspended all international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is also doing poorly financially: it needs N$7 billion to survive this year. According to Namibian, a Belgian lawyer sued SW because it is insolvent. He is the liquidator of the Belgian airline Challengair, which SW owes debts to.

Air Namibia Airbus A330 V5-ANO Source: Wikimedia Commons / Kambui