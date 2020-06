Air Moldova Revised S20 Operations

MIAMI – Air Moldova (9U) confirms the resumption of flight operations in July 2020, updating its Summer 2020 schedules.

Following its last filed revised summer operation, 9U will resume the following flights from its hub at Chișinău International Airport(KIV):

Routes Resume from Frequencies Chisinau – Barcelona (BCN) July 1, 2020 2 weekly Chisinau – Beling Schoenefeld (SXF) July 7, 2020 3 weekly ( 2w from SEP. 18, 2020) Chisinau – Bologna (BLQ) July 8, 2020 3 weekly Chisinau -Dublin (DUB) July 2, 2020 5 weekly (1 daily from JUL 3, 2020 to OCT 02, 2020) Chisinau – Frankfurt (FRA) July 1, 2020 4 weekly Chisinau – Istanbul (IST) July 1, 2020 1 daily Chisinau- Krasnodar (KRR) July 4, 2020 3 weekly ( 2 weekly from Sep 28, 2020) Chisinau – Larnaca (LCA) July 3, 2020 2 weekly (1 weekly from Oct 6, 2020) Chisinau – Lisbon July 3, 2020 2 weekly Chisinau -London Stansted (STD) July 1, 2020 5 weekly (6 weekly from Jul 27, 2020 to Oct 04, 2020) Chisinau – Milan Malpensa (MXP) July 1, 2020 3 weekly (2 weekly from Oct 1, 2020) Chisinau – Moscow Domodedovo (DMO) July 1, 2020 4 daily (3 daily from Sep 15, 2020) Chisinau – Nice (NCE) July 3, 2020 2 weekly Chisinau – Paris Beauvais (BVA) July 2, 2020 4 weekly (3 weekly from Sep 15, 2020) Chisinau – Rome Fiumicino (FCO) July 1, 2020 3 weekly (2 weekly from Oct 1, 2020) Chisinau – St. Petersburg (LED) July 1, 2020 8 weekly (5-6 weekly from Sep 29, 2020) Chisinau – Tel Aviv (TLV) July 1, 2020 6 weekly Chisinau – Thessaloniki (SKG) July 2, 2020 2 weekly Chisinau – Verona (VRN) July 2, 2020 4 weekly ( 2 weekly from Oct 4, 2020) Chisinau – Venice (VCE) July 1, 2020 3 weekly ( 2 weekly from Oct 1, 2020)

Air Moldova updates may incur in some changes in the following days as the progressive ease of restrictions around Europe and Euroasia come.