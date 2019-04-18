Airways Magazine

Air Mauritius Receives First Airbus A330neo (+Photos)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Mauritius Receives First Airbus A330neo (+Photos) LONDON – Air Mauritius has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900neo. This aircraft, 3B-NBU, is currently on lease from Air Lease Corporation and will sit 28 people in Business...
  • Five Fabulous European Approaches “It matters not where the plane is going, what matters is choosing to get on”. Perhaps this is not entirely true, or maybe it is. I love flying, in this...
  

Air Mauritius Receives First Airbus A330neo (+Photos)

Air Mauritius Receives First Airbus A330neo (+Photos)
April 18
14:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Air Mauritius has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900neo.

This aircraft, 3B-NBU, is currently on lease from Air Lease Corporation and will sit 28 people in Business and 260 in Economy total.

London and Geneva will be the lucky airports across Europe to receive the aircraft type whilst the likes of Johannesburg, Antananarivo, Reunion Island, India and South-East Asia will be some more destinations to receive the type.

Commenting on the delivery was the airline’s CEO Somas Appavou who expressed sheer delight over receiving this aircraft type.

“I am delighted to welcome our first Airbus A330neo, another milestone in our fleet modernization programme. The addition of two A330neos to our fleet will bring more flexibility and efficiency to our operations while supporting our network strategy.”

“The A330neo offers similar levels of comfort as the A350 XWB, which has received very favourable feedback from our customers. I strongly believe that with the addition of the A330neo to our fleet, Air Mauritius will further reinforce its focus and emphasis on the customer who is at the very core of our business model.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer stated that passengers will be able to enjoy Aerospace by Airbus on this aircraft.

“Sugar and spice and all things nice! Like its namesake, inspired by the island’s history in developing the sugar industry, their first A330neo will pioneer Air Mauritius into a whole different level of efficiency and flexibility by operating both the A330neo and the A350 XWB, our latest generation widebodies”.

“Passengers will enjoy unmatched levels comfort in our award winning ‘Airspace by Airbus’ cabins on both aircraft. Well done to our trusted partner on being the world’s first airline to operate the A330neo and the A350 XWB together – a sweet combination!”

These Airbus A330neos will join the two A350-900s as part of the fleet modernization program. According to Planespotters.net, the carrier is to receive another -900neo.

The airline is predominantly Airbus, having two Airbus A319-100s, two A330-200s and three A340-300s on top of the A350s and A330neos.

It also has three ATR72s which are used for the more regional inter-island flying around the area.

In-all, it will be interesting to see how the A330neo fares for the airline and how it aligns with the A350 on the more long-range routes.

We could also see some new routes opening as the fleet begins to expand a little bit too.

Comments
0
Tags
Air MauritiusAirbus A330neoFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0