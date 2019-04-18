Air Mauritius Receives First Airbus A330neo (+Photos)

LONDON – Air Mauritius has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900neo.

This aircraft, 3B-NBU, is currently on lease from Air Lease Corporation and will sit 28 people in Business and 260 in Economy total.

London and Geneva will be the lucky airports across Europe to receive the aircraft type whilst the likes of Johannesburg, Antananarivo, Reunion Island, India and South-East Asia will be some more destinations to receive the type.

Commenting on the delivery was the airline’s CEO Somas Appavou who expressed sheer delight over receiving this aircraft type.

“I am delighted to welcome our first Airbus A330neo, another milestone in our fleet modernization programme. The addition of two A330neos to our fleet will bring more flexibility and efficiency to our operations while supporting our network strategy.”

“The A330neo offers similar levels of comfort as the A350 XWB, which has received very favourable feedback from our customers. I strongly believe that with the addition of the A330neo to our fleet, Air Mauritius will further reinforce its focus and emphasis on the customer who is at the very core of our business model.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer stated that passengers will be able to enjoy Aerospace by Airbus on this aircraft.

“Sugar and spice and all things nice! Like its namesake, inspired by the island’s history in developing the sugar industry, their first A330neo will pioneer Air Mauritius into a whole different level of efficiency and flexibility by operating both the A330neo and the A350 XWB, our latest generation widebodies”.

“Passengers will enjoy unmatched levels comfort in our award winning ‘Airspace by Airbus’ cabins on both aircraft. Well done to our trusted partner on being the world’s first airline to operate the A330neo and the A350 XWB together – a sweet combination!”

These Airbus A330neos will join the two A350-900s as part of the fleet modernization program. According to Planespotters.net, the carrier is to receive another -900neo.

The airline is predominantly Airbus, having two Airbus A319-100s, two A330-200s and three A340-300s on top of the A350s and A330neos.

It also has three ATR72s which are used for the more regional inter-island flying around the area.

In-all, it will be interesting to see how the A330neo fares for the airline and how it aligns with the A350 on the more long-range routes.

We could also see some new routes opening as the fleet begins to expand a little bit too.