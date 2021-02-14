MIAMI – Air Malta (KM) is again sailing troubled waters while facing the negative effects of the pandemic and the aftermath of an extensive shake-up of its board of directors.

Back in October 2020, KM had already voiced financial difficulties and a possible perspective of bankruptcy unless new capitals were made available to the ailing carrier.

Air Malta 9H-AEO Airbus A320-214. Photo: Phil Wilco/Airways

Recent Unrest

In the same period, the Board of Directors was largely renovated and new members nominated by the Maltese Finance Ministry. This was followed by the sudden resignation of its CEO, Capt. Clifford Chetcuti which was, and still is, replaced “ad interim” by the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Charles Mangion.

In addition, the carrier also faced social unrest following the furlough of 64 pilots and a consequent judiciary action which is still ongoing.

Facing important losses, it now needs an ” honest and credible” aid plan sponsored by the EU. Furthermore, without such a plan, the carrier would face the risk of running out of finance, stated the Maltese Ministry of Finance.

Photo: Air Malta competitor, Malta Air

About Air Malta

Air Malta is a state-owned airline, created in March 1973 with services initiated in April 1974. First operations included London (LHR), Birmingham (BHX), Manchester (MAN), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA), Paris (CDG), and Tripoli (TPS).

Currently, KM flies to 21 countries and 33 destinations (pre-COVID-19 data). KM has a fleet of 8 Airbus A320 (4 A320-200 and 4 A320NEO) of which 4 are currently stored.

Air Malta faces direct competition by Malta Air (MT), an LCC from the Ryanair group, operating a fleet of 120 aircraft and flying 66 routes out of MLA.

Air Malta Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.