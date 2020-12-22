LONDON – This morning an Air Malta (KM) aircraft flew to Oviedo into Asturias, Northern Spain, to bring to Malta a consignment of 8.2 tonnes of medical equipment.

Over the past months, KM has carried more than 600 tonnes of cargo including medicine, vaccines, personal protective equipment, microelectronics, mail and perishables.

Furthermore, it organised special freighter services for the Maltese Government to carry 1,100 tons of additional medical supplies, radioactive material required for several treatments at Mater Dei Hospital, and other lifesaving medication.

Following yesterday’s suspension of commercial services from the UK to Malta, the airline has announced that with immediate effect and with higher restrictions being adopted, its flights to/from United Kingdom will remain operational.

Statement from Air Malta

Dr Charles Mangion, KM Chairman, said the Airline’s priority at this time is to ensure safety, flexibility and peace of mind.

Dr Mangion added that KM is the only Airline that remains committed to continue providing connectivity to the Maltese Islands during such a challenging period.

The company also said that when international connectivity is being disrupted during these testing times, is continuing with its efforts to keep the Islands connected and ensure a steady flow of supplies, medical equipment, and cargo.

