Air Macau Presents Its First A320neo

LONDON – Air Macau has held a ceremony at Macau International airport today as it presented its brand new A320neo aircraft.

The aircraft is one of nine Airbus’ neo variant aircraft that the airline will receive with them expecting an additional eight A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

The aircraft are being delivered as part of a leasing agreement which the carrier has signed in order to meet their fleet renewal and expansion program.

Air Macau currently operates a fleet of 20 Airbus aircraft with this new A320neo being the carriers 21st Airbus aircraft.

The carriers fleet currently consists of four A319ceo, five A320ceo and 10 A321ceo aircraft which it has deployed to over 26 destinations across the Asia Pacific region.

The Chinese carrier which was founded in 1994 and has been operating commercially since 1995, is currently a regional carrier operating out of Macau international but plans to grow to serve the ever-growing need of passenger travel in the Asia Pacific region.

The carrier has seen rapid growth and it’s network continues to grow each year, along with changes in their fleet which is updated constantly with not just new additional aircraft but a new cabin refurbishment which has already been completed.

The carriers new A319 aircraft offer 16 business class seats along with their A320 and A321 aircraft which now offer 20 and 24 business class seats respectively.

The change of the cabin came as an airline saw a change in the passengers travelling from the Taiwan area, the noticeable change was with the number of businessmen now travelling from the area since 2008.

It is not yet confirmed which new routes the A320 and A321neos will operate for the carrier, but the airline has mentioned plans for it to continue to increase its destination network from the southeast/Northeast of Asia and Taiwan areas to the major cities to Mainland China via their hub in Macau.