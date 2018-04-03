Airways Magazine

Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

Boeing

Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes
April 03
16:55 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — The aircraft lessor, Air Lease Corporation (ALC), finalized a $936.8 million order for eight Boeing 737 MAX 8.

ALC has a tight relationship with the US-based manufacturer as it has been a big buyer of 737 aircraft throughout its history. This new order raises its total 737 MAX orders to 138.

“These aircraft perfectly fit ALC’s and our airline lessees’ growing need for additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Our success in MAX placements to date speaks to the strong market demand for these aircraft,” said John Poerschke, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

READ MORE: PAS 2017 Analysis: ALC Orders 12 Additional A321neo Aircraft

The 737 MAX incorporates CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features.

“The ALC team has a great track record of forecasting what airlines want in terms of new airplanes. Their growing commitment to the 737 MAX reflects the strong market demand for this airplane around the world,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company.

monarch

737Max; Boeing, Seattle, Renton, 737MAX First Flight, Airplane 1A001; K66500-04; Air to Air

Mounir added that Boeing is “pleased that ALC is having success with the 737 MAX’s capabilities and efficiencies which are critical traits lessors need in their portfolios.”

According to Boeing, it has delivered more than 100 737 MAX airplanes to over 20 customers worldwide, including four to ALC, with the fifth delivering in May 2018. The manufacturer has accumulated more than 4,400 orders of the aircraft type from 96 customers worldwide since it was launched.

130
Tags
737 MAXAir Lease CorporationALCBoeing

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.