Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

MIAMI — The aircraft lessor, Air Lease Corporation (ALC), finalized a $936.8 million order for eight Boeing 737 MAX 8.

ALC has a tight relationship with the US-based manufacturer as it has been a big buyer of 737 aircraft throughout its history. This new order raises its total 737 MAX orders to 138.

“These aircraft perfectly fit ALC’s and our airline lessees’ growing need for additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Our success in MAX placements to date speaks to the strong market demand for these aircraft,” said John Poerschke, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

The 737 MAX incorporates CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features.

“The ALC team has a great track record of forecasting what airlines want in terms of new airplanes. Their growing commitment to the 737 MAX reflects the strong market demand for this airplane around the world,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company.

Mounir added that Boeing is “pleased that ALC is having success with the 737 MAX’s capabilities and efficiencies which are critical traits lessors need in their portfolios.”

According to Boeing, it has delivered more than 100 737 MAX airplanes to over 20 customers worldwide, including four to ALC, with the fifth delivering in May 2018. The manufacturer has accumulated more than 4,400 orders of the aircraft type from 96 customers worldwide since it was launched.