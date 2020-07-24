Airways Magazine

Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR MIAMI – Late last year Swedish airline Air Leap (FL) announced that it would add the ATR-72 into its fleet. This week, the company’s first ATR landed at Stockholm Arlanda...
  • Aeromexico To Return 19 Leased Aircraft MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) has confirmed today that it will return 19 leased aircraft and four engines. A US judge approved the airline’s request following its restructuring process. Taking advantage...
  

Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR

Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR
July 24
16:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Late last year Swedish airline Air Leap (FL) announced that it would add the ATR-72 into its fleet. This week, the company’s first ATR landed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The aircraft, an ATR 72-500, is scheduled to be based in Visby, a city on the island of Gotland outside of Sweden. It has its first flight from Visby to Gothenburg on August 2, Air FL writes in a press release.

SE-MDA Photo: Niilo Raappana

New Color Scheme Coming

On the airline’s Instagram account, the airline writes that the aircraft will be repainted in new colors before its first flight. The post hints that there will be a completely new scheme with the colors blue and orange.

This ATR machine will not be the last aircraft to get this scheme, according to the company’s flight manager.

This day is a milestone for Air Leap in the development of domestic flights in Sweden heavily controlled by regional carrier BRA and SAS.

Air Leap - Wikipedia
Saab 340 from Air Leap landing at Visby airport. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Comments from Air Leap CEO

Air Leap CEO Jon Melkersson said,”I would like to thank all our dedicated employees who for a long time have put an incredible amount of energy into getting everything in place before the start on 2 August.”

“This is the start of a new era in Air Leap with an environmentally friendly ATR fleet”, says the CEO.

Aviation photographs of Construction Number: 162 : ABPic
Air Leap ATR SE-ISG. Photo: ©Jan Buisman

About Air Leap

Air Leap is a Swedish regional carrier that operates scheduled and contracted flights in Norway and Sweden.

The airline was formed after Norwegian regional airline Flyviking and Swedish carrier Nextjet ceased operations in 2018.

The airline has a fleet of 4 Saab 340s as well as one Saab 2000 operated by Sveaflyg.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air LeapATR
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Peter Bakke

Peter Bakke

Hi! My name is Peter. I'm an aviation enthusiast from Norway.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0