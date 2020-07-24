Swedish Air Leap Receives First ATR

MIAMI – Late last year Swedish airline Air Leap (FL) announced that it would add the ATR-72 into its fleet. This week, the company’s first ATR landed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The aircraft, an ATR 72-500, is scheduled to be based in Visby, a city on the island of Gotland outside of Sweden. It has its first flight from Visby to Gothenburg on August 2, Air FL writes in a press release.

New Color Scheme Coming

On the airline’s Instagram account, the airline writes that the aircraft will be repainted in new colors before its first flight. The post hints that there will be a completely new scheme with the colors blue and orange.

This ATR machine will not be the last aircraft to get this scheme, according to the company’s flight manager.

This day is a milestone for Air Leap in the development of domestic flights in Sweden heavily controlled by regional carrier BRA and SAS.

Saab 340 from Air Leap landing at Visby airport. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Comments from Air Leap CEO

Air Leap CEO Jon Melkersson said,”I would like to thank all our dedicated employees who for a long time have put an incredible amount of energy into getting everything in place before the start on 2 August.”

“This is the start of a new era in Air Leap with an environmentally friendly ATR fleet”, says the CEO.

Air Leap ATR SE-ISG. Photo: ©Jan Buisman

About Air Leap

Air Leap is a Swedish regional carrier that operates scheduled and contracted flights in Norway and Sweden.

The airline was formed after Norwegian regional airline Flyviking and Swedish carrier Nextjet ceased operations in 2018.

The airline has a fleet of 4 Saab 340s as well as one Saab 2000 operated by Sveaflyg.