Air Italy Unveils First Boeing 737 MAX 8 Sporting Full Livery (+Photos)

MIAMI — Air Italy has unveiled, via a Facebook post earlier today, the looks of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 dressed in the airline’s all-new paint scheme.

The first Italian 737 MAX 8 is almost ready to be towed out of Boeing’s painting hangar in Portland, Oregon.

The new carrier intends to become the new leader in Italy with a brand-new fleet of 20 Boeing 737 MAX and 30 787 Dreamliners.

Five ex-Qatar Airways Airbus A330-200s will join Air Italy’s fleet in the meantime, until May 2019, when the first batch of 787-8/9 Dreamliners are delivered to the Italian carrier.

The first Air Italy Airbus A330-200 was expected to roll out of the painting hangar in Dublin sporting the airline’s livery last week. However, the paint job was rejected following a detailed inspection by Qatar Airways quality control’s department.

Photo of Air Italy's first A330-200 in their livery. This aircraft has since been painted white after Qatar/Air Italy officials reportedly declined the paint job.

Photo: https://t.co/tlBx6NmQqb pic.twitter.com/J0WriGnuTj — Benjamin Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) April 21, 2018

Today, the plane is dressed in a full-white livery waiting for further instructions from Doha.

The new livery shows the typical Qatar Airways burgundy mixed with aquamarine colors on a white fuselage. Air Italy titles are placed centrally with an attractive tail design that takes the MAX’s winglets as a lead.

Air Italy’s long-haul network will be based out of Milan-Malpensa (MXP), an airport that was abandoned by Alitalia when it chose to base its primary hub in Rome-Fiumicino (FCO).

The airline plans to establish a significant connecting hub in MXP, with long-haul routes fed by domestic and intra-European routes. According to Akbar Al Baker, the new Italian carrier plans to fly as many as 50 destinations within Europe by 2022.

The first Boeing 737 MAX 8 will be deployed on domestic routes from MXP to Rome (FCO), Naples (NAP), Palermo (PMO), Catania (CTA) and Lamezia-Terme (SUF), starting on May 1, 2018.

In September, the airline plans to link MXP with Bangkok (BKK) four times per week with the Airbus A330.

Stay tuned for more Air Italy developments and live coverage from their inaugural events.