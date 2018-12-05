Airways Magazine

Air Italy Announces Los Angeles, San Francisco

December 05
14:10 2018
LONDON – Milan-based Air Italy will double its presence in the United States with the addition of two new routes to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), now set to launch in April next year ahead of the busy summer 2019 season.

This announcement comes in one day ahead of Air Italy’s inaugural New Delhi route, which is set to takeoff on December 6 from the airline’s hub in Milan-Malpensa (MXP).

Both Los Angeles and San Francisco are two of the biggest unserved markets from Milan. Currently, competitor Alitalia (AZ) links Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) with LAX three times per week. San Francisco, however, has no nonstop connections to Italy.

Rossen Dimitrov, the airline’s COO, stated that Air Italy’s network “will be expanding significantly, providing even more fantastic options for our equally rapidly expanding customer base.”

LAX and SFO will join the airline’s presence in New York (JFK), and Miami (MIA), both of which launched in June 2018.

Services to LAX will launch on April 3 on a four times per week service, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The inaugural flight to SFO will commence on April 10, also on a four times per week basis on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. 

The equipment of choice will be the airline’s Airbus A330-200, offering 24 seats in Business Class and 228 seats in Economy. 

In addition to these four US destinations, Air Italy also flies to Bangkok (BKK), Thailand. And with the imminent launch of Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM) (on December 13, 2018), the carrier will bring the total long-haul route network destination numbers to seven.

Air Italy’s hub at MXP,  passengers can connect on the airline’s domestic network to FCO, Catania, Palermo, Naples, Lamezia Terme, and Olbia. 

These routes have been as a result of continued investment from the airline itself but also from Qatar Airways, who has a 49% stake in the airline.

Air Italy is due to take delivery of more Airbus A330-200s. Dimitrov says these will join the airline within the next few weeks to cater the seven long-haul routes in the carrier’s network.

For an airline that has only started operations in March 2018, a significant amount of route expansion seems to be on the way for Summer 2019.

The arrival of the planned Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners is still unclear, however.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

