Air Italy Inaugurates Los Angeles

LONDON – Air Italy has this week inaugurated services between Milan Malpensa and Los Angeles International Airport.

This is the third addition to the airline’s North American portfolio after New York’s JFK and Miami.

Commenting on the service inauguration was Rossen Dimitrov, the Air Italy Chief Operating Officer, who expressed how proud the airline is over this launch.

“With the opening of this new service from Los Angeles, Air Italy is proud to inaugurate its third North American route. This is an important season for Air Italy as we significantly expand our connections to North America while fulfilling our mission to deliver an excellent and memorable passenger experience on board all of our flights with the introduction of Phase 2 of our new onboard services.”

“Air Italy is revealing a completely new onboard business product on this inaugural Los Angeles-Milan flight with a new food and beverage concept and dine on demand service. ”

“We are growing considerably in the North American market. Today, we are increasing our total flights to 20 weekly. Our Summer 2019 capacity has more than 200.000 seats and we are aiming for load factors like last summer when we exceeded 90% as an average through the key summer months .”

“With the development of our new hub model at Milan Malpensa, we are already seeing an increase of more than 50% of customers flying with Air Italy from the United States via Milan, to Rome, Naples, Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia – and we expect this to continue with our new Miami and New York routes.”

IG943 departs Milan Malpensa at 1300L, arriving into LAX at 1650L. The return, IG944, departs at 1850L, arriving back into Milan at 1555L the next day.

Flights are serviced four times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays using its Airbus A330-200 offering 24 seats in Business and 228 in Economy.

American expansion does not stop there for the airline. Later on next week, the airline is set to inaugurate its four times weekly service to San Francisco, which will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Furthermore, all four U.S destinations now enable domestic connectivity with the following destinations in the Air Italy network:

Rome Fiumicino

Naples

Lamezia Terme

Palermo

Catania

Olbia

Cagliari

Overall, this seems like another step in the right direction for Air Italy.

Competitively, Air Italy seem to be the only carrier out of LAX that operates to Malpensa.

Alitalia and Norwegian operate to Rome Fiumicino from the airport but not with Malpensa.

This gives Air Italy the chance to make as much market presence as possible, which should in turn generate a significantly positive route.

It will be interesting to see how the carrier’s Summer 2019 goes and what numbers we will see.