Airways Magazine

Air Italy Adds Toronto: 5th North American Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Italy Adds Toronto: 5th North American Route MIAMI — Air Italy continues its rapid expansion by adding an all-new route to Toronto (YYZ) from its hub in Milan-Malpensa (MXP), following last week’s announcement of Los Angeles (LAX)...
  • Emirates Upgrades Glasgow To A380 In 2019 MIAMI — Dubai-based Emirates plans to upgrade its Glasgow service to A380 in 2019. Earlier today, the airline and airport both announced this historic moment in Scottish Aviation history. The...
  

Air Italy Adds Toronto: 5th North American Route

Air Italy Adds Toronto: 5th North American Route
December 17
10:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Air Italy continues its rapid expansion by adding an all-new route to Toronto (YYZ) from its hub in Milan-Malpensa (MXP), following last week’s announcement of Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

Toronto will become the airline’s fifth North American route on May 6, 2019, complementing New York (JFK), Miami (MIA) and the two Californian cities.

The new route will be the airline’s inaugural presence in Canada, initially operated four times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The airline’s COO, Rossen Dimitrov, said that “Toronto is an extremely welcome addition to the Air Italy route map and clearly reflects the importance of the North American market to us. There is enormous potential in extending our reach to Canada, thanks to its economic relevance and strong global relations.”

Dimitrov, a Toronto-born airline executive, noted that his city is a “cosmopolitan and multicultural destination,” as well as “of the most important centers for trade and investments.”

“Our new route demonstrates our determination to continue our expansion with many exciting new destinations to attract visitors to Italy and to enable them to connect onwards, as well as providing our Italian customers with an ever-expanding array of exciting new destinations to visit, all while being treated to our superb hospitality and great on board Air Italy experience,” he concluded.

The new route to Canada follows the recent introduction of flights to Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL) last week. These two, in addition of Bangkok (BKK), round up the airline’s long-haul network to eight destinations—a tremendous expansion since Air Italy’s inaugural flight to New York last June.

Political Headwinds

The Italian carrier’s rapid expansion into North American territory has caused some political consternation in the United States, with Senators and airline officials (from Delta, United, and American Airlines) claiming that Air Italy has undermined 5th Freedom Rights by accepting subsidies from the government of Qatar.

To these allegations, Dimitrov noted that he finds the U.S. carriers “very entertaining,” as Air Italy is “registered in Italy and not subsidized by Qatar Airways, who are minority stakeholders.”

Back in June, Air Italy’s President, Marco Rigotti, told Airways that “Qatar Airways doesn’t have a direct influence over our operations,” he said. “We are truly independent and will even compete against them [QR] in some routes.”

Air Italy COO, Rossen Dimitrov

Dimitrov added that the only direct relationship with Qatar Airways is through its leasing company, which has provided aircraft at market competitive rates.

A group of US senators sent a letter to the US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, stating that the Qatari Government had violated its Open Skies agreement with the US through its investment in the Italian carrier.

“Air Italy’s entry into this crowded market appears consistent with Qatar Airways pattern of adding subsidized capacity in markets where demand is already well served,” said the letter.

However, Dimitrov has dismissed these allegations and the carrier will be inaugurating two new routes to the US and one to Canada right before the launch of next year’s summer season.

The airline plans to operate its five Airbus A330-200s on these routes. However, the arrival of the first batch of Boeing 787 Dreamliners is still to be confirmed.

 

 

 

Comments
103
Tags
Air Italy
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0