Air India to Launch Nonstop Flights Between New Delhi and Tel Aviv

Air India to Launch Nonstop Flights Between New Delhi and Tel Aviv

March 19
16:56 2018
MIAMI — The Indian carrier, Air India, announced a new direct flight from its New Delhi hub to Tel Aviv in Israel, starting on March 22.

The flight is expected to be operated three times a week with the airline’s 256-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner to cover the journey on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Likewise, the inaugural flight, AI139, will depart from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) at 6:00 p.m. and land at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) at 9:45 p.m. Meanwhile, the return flight will take off from TLV at 11:15 p.m. and arrive in DEL at 10:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time).

However, from April 1, AI139 will leave DEL at 4:50 p.m. and reach TEL at 9:45 p.m., while the return flight will leave TEL at 11:15 p.m. to land in DEL at 9:00 a.m. the following day.

According to the New Delhi-based carrier, the duration of the DEL-TLV route is expected to be nearly two hours shorter than El Al’s service, Israel’s national carrier, which manages direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai, India.

As of January 2017, Air India offers a total of 89 destinations, consisting of 52 domestic destinations and 37 international destinations in 27 countries, across four continents around the world.

Furthermore, it flies a 119-aircraft fleet which includes 22 Airbus A319-100, 13  A320-200, 15 A320neo, 20 A321-200, four Boeing 747-400, three 777-200LR, 15 777-300ER, and 27 787-8.

