Air India to Launch Nonstop Flights Between New Delhi and Tel Aviv

MIAMI — The Indian carrier, Air India, announced a new direct flight from its New Delhi hub to Tel Aviv in Israel, starting on March 22.

The flight is expected to be operated three times a week with the airline’s 256-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner to cover the journey on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Likewise, the inaugural flight, AI139, will depart from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) at 6:00 p.m. and land at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) at 9:45 p.m. Meanwhile, the return flight will take off from TLV at 11:15 p.m. and arrive in DEL at 10:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time).

However, from April 1, AI139 will leave DEL at 4:50 p.m. and reach TEL at 9:45 p.m., while the return flight will leave TEL at 11:15 p.m. to land in DEL at 9:00 a.m. the following day.

According to the New Delhi-based carrier, the duration of the DEL-TLV route is expected to be nearly two hours shorter than El Al’s service, Israel’s national carrier, which manages direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai, India.

READ MORE: Air India Joins the Airbus A320neo Club

As of January 2017, Air India offers a total of 89 destinations, consisting of 52 domestic destinations and 37 international destinations in 27 countries, across four continents around the world.

Furthermore, it flies a 119-aircraft fleet which includes 22 Airbus A319-100, 13 A320-200, 15 A320neo, 20 A321-200, four Boeing 747-400, three 777-200LR, 15 777-300ER, and 27 787-8.