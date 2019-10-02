Airways Magazine

Air India Restarts Nonstop Flights To Toronto

Air India Restarts Nonstop Flights To Toronto

Photo: Andrew Cline

Air India Restarts Nonstop Flights To Toronto
October 02
09:56 2019
TORONTO — Air India has restarted flying from Delhi to Toronto after a seven-year hiatus with a thrice-weekly non-stop service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flight number AIC187 from Delhi Indira Gandhi International flew to Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport, landing at around 8 AM on September 27th.

The inaugural flight was carried out by newly repainted Boeing 777-300ER VT-ALN (c/n 36312 / 719) (named Jammu and Kashmir) wearing a special new “Celebrating India” livery for on World Tourism Day. Photo: Andrew Cline

The inaugural flight was carried out by newly repainted Boeing 777-300ER VT-ALN (MSN 36312 / 719) (named Jammu and Kashmir) wearing a special “Celebrating India” livery for on World Tourism Day.

The airline’s newest livery features images of Indian destinations running down the side of the aircraft above the windows, showcasing the richness and variety of India. 

Photo: Andrew Cline

Air India currently operates a fleet of 15 Boeing 777-300ERs and 3 B777-200LRs. 

The Star Alliance partner will use Terminal One at Pearson, Air Canada’s Primary Global Hub.

Toronto is Air India’s only Canadian destination.  It replaces Jet Airways as the sole Indian Carrier serving Toronto, the latter ceased operations worldwide in April 2019.

