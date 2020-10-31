MIAMI – Air India Express (IX) has appointed Aloke Singh to fill the CEO role at the airline, a low-cost arm of Air India (AI). He will be taking over from Shyam Sunder, an AI veteran.

Singh brings over 25 years of experience working for Indian Airlines (IC), Alliance Air (9I), and AI with an additional short stint at Oman Air (WY) and CAPA, an aviation consultancy.

A Fresh Perspective

Air India Express, aside from having suffered a tragic runway overrun at Kozhikode (CCJ) earlier this year, has according to the Times of India recorded record profits.

Singh, having been appointed on contractual basis for three years, comes as the government is hoping to divest its stake in both AI and IX.

Mr. Singh brings years of airline industry to IX, hopefully allowing the airline a more successful and private future.

