LONDON – The new Airbus A330-343 (P2F) has been spotted in Malta. The type will be delivered to Air Hongkong (LD) for its DHL operations.

The aircraft was seen today at Malta International Airport (MLA). It had been on the Aviation Cosmetics Malta (ACM) apron from January 5, 2021. The plane will depart from MLA to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

According to a local planespotter, the aircraft landed at MLA from Dresden Airport (DRS) on December 18, 2020.

Air HongKong Airbus A330-343(P2F) reg. M-EKSL at MLA. Photo: Mario Caruana – @maltaspotter_photography

History Service

The plane was 10.7 years old. The delivery date was May 21, 2010, when entered service with Singapore Airlines (SQ) with registration 9V-STN. After six years, it then entered service with Hong Kong Airlines (HX) with registration B-LNU.

In March 2020, the type joined the European Air Transport Leipzig (EAT Leipzig) (QY) fleet and subsequently, in December 2020, it join the DHL fleet with registration M-EKSL.

The aircraft has two Rolls Royce Trent 772B-60 that provide a thrust of 311kN. The internal configuration is for cargo operations.

