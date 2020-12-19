Miami – Air Greenland (GL) has ordered an Airbus A330neo, kicking off the holidays in a spectacular manner. The airline had previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the aircraft, an Airbus A330-800neo variant, in January 2020.

With the order now firmed up, GL can soon replace Airbus-200ceo aircraft on flights between Kangerlussaq (SFJ) and Copenhagen (CPH).

Current Air Greenland Airbus A330-200 Photo: By EHRENBERG Kommunikation – AirGreenland Airbus, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30944713

Some Christmas Cheer

Air Greenland CEO Jacob Nitter Sørensen said “offer travellers to and from Greenland a unique inflight experience while leaving the lowest carbon footprint possible” before adding “passenger, cargo and freight services to and from Greenland.”

The aircraft has enhanced “sharklets” combined with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, making it environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer added that the GL “distinctive red livery set against the Arctic’s environment provides some Christmas cheer at the end of a year that has been harsh for our entire industry.”

The Airbus A330-800neo represents an exciting new and environmentally friendly chapter for GL, connecting Greenland to the world.

Featured image: Airbus A330neo Air Greenland Photo: © Airbus S.A.S. 2020

