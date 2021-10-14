MIAMI – Air France (AF) continues to rebuild its network with an offering of 182 destinations this winter, including 87 long-haul trips.

The airline will launch new long-haul services from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Muscat (from October 31), Colombo (1 November), Zanzibar (18 October), and Banjul (1 November).

Air France will also resume several services that have been suspended since the start of the Covid crisis, including Fortaleza (22 October), Cape Town (31 October), Hong Kong (5 November), and Seattle (November) (6 December).

Airbus A220 delivery to Air France. Photo: Airbus

Further Network, Capacity Expansions

The carrier’s US network, which includes New York JFK, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, will be gradually expanded, with roughly 90% of 2019 capacity predicted by March 2022, up from 50% in summer 2019.

According to the airline, capacity in the United States would be restored in part by extending frequency to key destinations such as New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as by deploying larger planes.

The winter season will also see the introduction of Airbus A220 aircraft into the French flag carrier’s commercial service, with flights to Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, and Venice initially, followed by Bologna, Lisbon, and Copenhagen.