Air France Pilots Will Strike Again on March 23

Air France Pilots Will Strike Again on March 23

March 06
10:32 2018
MIAMI — At least ten Air France unions are calling for a new strike on March 23.

This new protest comes a month after the union’s previous strike made by 28% of Air France’s staff on February 22, which affected 25% of the carrier’s operations.

READ MORE: Air France Strike Will Affect 75% of Its Flights

Air France’s pilots are asking for 6% rise in their salaries, a request the airline has refused to meet. Even though the Air France-KLM Group clinched a 42% increase in its operating profit to €1.49 billion in 2017, it is only offering a 1% increase to the unions, to be paid in two installments. The unions said it was a “small change.”

The pilot organizations like the Syndicat National des Pilotes de Ligne (SNPL), Spaf and Alter; flight attendants and stewards organizations like the Syndicat National du Personnel Navigant Commercial (SNPNC), Unsa-PNC, CFTC and SNGAF; and ground staff organizations like CGT, FO, and SUD will also meet on March 15 to take tougher measures against the airline, said FO and SUD on Tuesday to AFP.

READ MORE: French ATC Strike: Delays, Cancellations in Europe

The SNPL said they will put an end to the situation “considering, if necessary, one or more strikes” that could exceed at least six days.

For February’s strike, Air France took measures to avoid problems with its customers. The airline updated its flight schedule with 24 hours in advance and recommended passengers to check the airline’s website periodically for flight changes.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.

