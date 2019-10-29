Air France To Operate Double Daily to Cork Airport

LONDON – Cork Airport announced last week that Air France will operate double daily flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The second daily service will operate from April to October 2020, in time for the Summer 2020 schedule.

The new flight will operate in the early morning and in the early evening, which will boost capacity by an extra 36,000 seats, which will offer connectivity to 195 destinations worldwide on the Air France network.

Photo Credit: Günther Feniuk via Planespotters.net

It is unclear what aircraft will run on the new flight, but current data from FlightRadar24 suggests both an Embraer E190 and E170, suggesting it will be the same for the new flight.

Commenting on the news was Cork’s Managing Director Niall MacCarthy who welcomed the upgrade from France’s largest carrier.

“We are really thrilled to see the doubling of the frequency of Air France’s summer 2020 service between Cork and Paris. Paris is now firmly established as Cork’s third most important long-haul hub after Heathrow and Amsterdam.”

“We welcome Air France’s expansion in Cork as one of the biggest airlines in the world and a growing business partner for Cork Airport, since it first established operations in Cork Airport in May 2018.”

MacCarthy also went on to explain the benefits of this service to those in the Munster region for route connectivity additions.

Photo Credit: EstévezR via Planespotters.net

“At Cork Airport we have over 50 direct routes, however, our daily flights to major international hubs across Europe extends that even further.”

“As Air France spreads its wings over five continents — from New York to Bangkok, Kenya to Cuba — a double daily service makes long-haul options from Cork Airport now easier and more convenient.”

AF9465 will depart Cork at 0625L, before arriving into Charles de Gaulle (CDG) at 0910L.

The return, AF9464 will depart CDG at 2045L, before arriving back into Cork at 2135L. Those two flights are the new additions to the network.

AF1094 will depart CDG at 1250L, before arriving into Cork at 1340L. The return, AF1095, will depart Cork at 1420L, before heading back into CDG at 1705L.

Also commenting on the news was Benedicte Duval, the General Manager of Air France-KLM UK & Ireland, who stated why the upgrade was made.

Photo Credit: Richard.Dragon. via Planespotters.net

“As a result of the strong passenger numbers on our Cork to Paris route, we are delighted to be in a position to add a second daily flight for summer 2020.”

“The twice-daily service on the route will offer more choice, with the improved schedule allowing more passengers from the South of Ireland take advantage of our worldwide connections via Paris.

“From a business travel perspective, the addition of a new early morning flight to Paris and a return flight later in the evening means that those doing business in the French capital can now conveniently travel over and back in one day,”

Air France is definitely capitalising on the growth that Cork Airport itself has experienced, with passenger numbers this year predicted to reach 2.6 million annually, representing an eight per cent rise compared to 2018.