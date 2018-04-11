Air France, Unions To Negotiate On Thursday

MIAMI — Air France unions agreed to meet the airline’s management to negotiate an improved salary offer.

The multiple strikes made by Air France pilots during these last few weeks, including cabin crew and ground staff, has affected the airline with a hefty $210 million loss.

This year alone, the unions have called for at least four strikes. Together with France’s ATC and other rail workers that are also protesting against the reforms France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, is trying to implement, has hit the airline dearly.

According to a pilot union official, the negotiations were scheduled on Thursday.

There are plans for future strikes, according to him, and the union could cancel them if the airline offers a suitable pay increase.

On Tuesday, the French airline doubled its previous pay offer to 2%, but the unions didn’t accept it as they demand a 6% increase.

However, Air France-KLM Group said that percentage of pay raise is “unrealistic.”

“The offer made by the management of Air France is both strong and reasonable,” Air France-KLM’s Chairman and CEO, Jean-Marc Janaillac, told Europe 1 Radio on Wednesday. “It would be irresponsible if the trade unions did not enter into talks, now that the management has held out its hand to them.”

The last work stoppages made by Air France’s staff were on February 22, March 23, and 30, as well as April 10 and 11. The Paris-based airline tried to control the situation with passengers by updating flight schedules 24 hours in advance.

[#AirFrance call for strike action] On Wednesday 11 April, nearly 70% of flights maintained: https://t.co/mNNfpkOyBF To check your flight status & the commercial measures: https://t.co/JiivMDjcXV pic.twitter.com/1xYm4Ye0AM — Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) April 10, 2018

The carrier asked affected customers to check periodically on its website whether their flights were operating or not before going to the airport, as well as refunds with no extra cost.

The French state owns 17.6% of the carrier as part of the Air France-KLM group, Europe’s second-biggest airline and one which has been plagued by strikes and labor disputes in its French operations in recent years.