MIAMI – Air France (AF) is set to increase its domestic holiday capacity, reaching up to 55% of the capacity for the same period in 2019. Frequencies will increase on routes both between Paris departures as well as inter-regional routes and routes to the French Overseas Territories.

Such routes include Bordeaux (BOD)-Marseille (MRS) , BOD-Nice (NCE), Lille (LIL)-MRS , LIL-Toulouse (TLS), LIL-NCE , Lyon (LYS)-Biarritz (BIQ), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)-BIQ , CDG-Rennes (RNS) , Paris-Orly (ORY)-Pau (PUF), RNS-TLS , Strasbourg (SXB)-TLS , and SXB-NCE.

AF will also from December 18, 2020 to January 3, 2021 operate 13 seasonal domestic routes including BIQ-NCE , BOD-LIL , Brest (BES)-Toulon (TLN), Caen (CFR)-MRS , Caen-NCE, SXB-MRS , SXB-BIQ , SXB-BES , SXB-PUF , RNS-MRS , RNS-NCE , CDG-Ajaccio (AJA), and CDG-Bastia (BIA).

Air France Airbus A380-800 at MIA Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Safe Connection Overseas

AF will also increase capacity to the sunny French Overseas Territories with routes from ORY to Cayenne (CAY) , Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) , Fort-de-France (FDF) , and Saint-Denis de La Réunion (RUN). Flights from CDG to PTP and FDF will also be introduced on December 14.

Encouraging travelers to review safety protocols before their trips, AF emphasizes the necessity a pre-departure COVID-19 test in travelling to the territories.

AF is doing their part, ensuring that aircraft are clean and that temperature checks are provided while enforcing compulsory mask wearing on each and every flight, allowing for France to be explored in full glory this holiday season.

Featured image: Air France Airbus A330-200 at SXM Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

