Air France To Gradually Resume Operations

Photo: Clément Alloing

Air France To Gradually Resume Operations
May 19
16:18 2020
LONDON – Air France (AF) has this week announced it will begin to gradually resume operations, which are currently subject to travel restrictions being lifted.

From March, the airline has been operating around three to five per cent of its usual schedule, with the updated plans boosting such capacity to 15%.

75 out of the 224 aircraft in the AF fleet will become operational due to this increase in operations.

Photo: Anna Zvereva

Such operations are going to be up to date until June 30, when the airline is due to review such plans again.

Operations will be as follows from its base of Paris Charles de Gaulle:

French DomesticAjaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Calvi, Clermont-Ferrand, Figari, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse
French Overseas and CaribbeanCayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Saint-Martin (cargo only)
EuropeAmsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Bergen, Berlin, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Hanover, Heraklion, Ibiza, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Naples, Newcastle, Oslo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Warsaw, Venice, Vienna, Yerevan, Zurich
Middle EastBangalore, Beirut, Bombay, Delhi, Dubai, Cairo
AfricaAbidjan (cargo only), Bamako (cargo only), Cotonou, Douala, Yaoundé

(Noted that services to Conakry and Nouakchott are for sale but to Paris CDG only with other destinations subject to governmental approval).
North AmericaAtlanta, Boston (cargo only), Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Montreal
South AmericaPanama City (cargo only), Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo
AsiaBangkok (cargo only), Ho Chi Minh City (cargo only), Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai (cargo only), Singapore, Tokyo

The airline has also given a list of destinations that will be on offer from Lyon, effective June 30.

French DomesticBiarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse
Photo: Clément Alloing

The airline was also keen to outline procedures for consumers when flying.

“Air France reminds that wearing a face mask is compulsory on all its flights and that temperature checks have been implemented on departure of each flight.”

“Prior to traveling, Air France encourages its customers to contact the competent authorities for information on the formalities for entering and residing in their countries of destination and transit, as these are likely to have been modified following the COVID-19 epidemic”, it added.

The French carrier is adjusting its schedule on a very careful basis in line with government advice.

Details for July and August travel will be outlined at the beginning of next month as its understood restrictions for travel globally are to be slowly relaxed.

Photo: Alf van Beem

It remains clear that airlines such as Air France are going to be putting its foot on the gas as best as possible in order to get back to 100% operational capacity.

Other airlines have this week announced the same as well as the precautions that they are taking in order to ensure everyone flies safe and no one else is affected by the virus.

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European Correspondent for the magazine who has been actively trying to boost the presence in the continent.

