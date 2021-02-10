MIAMI – A new temporary change for Air France (AF) schedule to Papeete (PPT) is to take effect from February 15 and up to February 28.

The flights to the Pacific Island will be reduced to one weekly flight with a stiop over in Vancouver (YVR) to avoid health related restrictions imposed by the US.

Air France said that “in view of restrictions being imposed on EU citizens to enter the US and the recent evolution of pandemic related measures in force in French Polynesia, Air France shall only offer one flight per week.”

The flight is scheduled to leave Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) on Saturday at 10:10 to arrive in PPT at 21:15 on the same day.

The return flight departs PPT at 21:50 to arrive in CDG at 06:10 (+2 days). The flight is operated by Boeing 777-200.

The same route is being served by Air Tahiti Nui (TN) which has canceled its flights to CDG of February 14 and 16 and shall operate its last flight to Los Angeles (LAX) on February 13 before suspending the service up to March 31.

Air Tahiti Nui F-OVAA Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Simon Gloyn-Cox/Airways

New Aircraft on Paris-Tel Aviv Route

Flights to/from Tel Aviv-Ben Gurion (TLV) are expected to resume from February 20 and AF is planning to be present on this important Middle East destination.

To take full advantage of the re-opening of TLV airport, AF is set to shift from single-aisle aircraft to an Airbus A330-200 offering 36 seats in Business class, 21 in Premium, and 167 in Economy. The flight operates on a daily basis.

According to AF’s reservations system, the frequency to TLV is set to increase at two daily flights as of June 13.

From this date, the morning service shall be operated by an Airbus A350-900 – 34 Business, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy – while the afternoon flight is to continue on Airbus A330-200.

Featured image: Air France F-GSPS Boeing 777-228(ER). Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

