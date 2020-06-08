Air France Resumes Flights To Naples

MIAMI – Starting today, Air France (AF) gradually resumes connections from Naples airport (NAP) and, by the end of June, will operate a daily flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

Stefan Vanovermeir, General Manager of Air France-KLM East Mediterranean, said, “Returning to flying in the Bel Paese is a source of great pride for us and confirms the importance of the Italian market for the Air France-KLM Group.”

“In recent weeks we have put in place all the necessary measures to fly safely and we are now ready to start again, already in June and in view of the imminent tourist season, with more than 15% of our flights to and from Italy,” added Vanovermeir.

Photo: Alf van Beem

Health measures taken

Air France’s health and safety measures include compulsory mask use and social distancing on board. Also, sanitation of seats and all surfaces inside the aircraft are required for every flight.

Furthermore, AF will implement in its aircrafts air exchange every 3 minutes through HEPA anti-particulate filters identical to those used in surgery rooms capable of removing more than 99% of viral and bacterial contaminants.

“Air France is among the first flag carriers to restore scheduled connections from Naples: a very positive signal for the market” comments Roberto Barbieri (67), CEO of GESAC.

The CEO went on to say that the Air France – KLM Group had made significant investments at the Naples airport in recent years, “confirming a consolidated partnership with the airport management company, founded on the common objectives of quality and safety.”

Photo: Tino Caldarelli

From today, 2 flights will be operated for CDG in the second week of June, four flights in the third week of June, and 7 flights in the fourth week of June.

Alitalia (AZ), SkyUp (PQ), Wizz Air (W6) and Eurowings (EW) flights have already started. EasyJet (U2) flights will resume on June 15th and Volotea (V7), Transavia (HV), and BlueAir (0B) will resume on June 18th. Ryanair (FR), however, will resume flights from July 1st.

Featured Photo: Marco Macca