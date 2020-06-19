Airways Magazine

Air France Receives Loan, Prepares To Cut Jobs

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • LAWA Announces Permanent CEO MIAMI – Yesterday, the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners voted unanimously to approve interim CEO Justin Erbacci to permanent CEO at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Erbacci joined LAWA...
  • Croatia Airlines Is Back in Rome LONDON – Croatia Airlines (OU) has this week resumed flights to Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). The first flight since the lockdowns in Italy departed from Split Airport (SPU). The...
  

Air France Receives Loan, Prepares To Cut Jobs

Air France Receives Loan, Prepares To Cut Jobs
June 19
11:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – French flag carrier Air France (AF) is set to receive a €7bn aid package from the French government in the form of loans and commercial funding.

In its decision, the European Commission argued that other means of obtaining liquidity have been “explored and exhausted.”

Across the EU, governments are trying to find ways to keep their respective airlines afloat. The Netherlands has plans to provide €2-4bn to KLM, the other half of the Air-France KLM parent group while Italy has an interest in taking over bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia (AZ).

Carbon Emissions

With the bailout, AF plans to reduce domestic services, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. With high-speed trains which are more environmentally friendly, domestic flights “aren’t justified” he added.

Air France agreed to slash domestic capacity by 40% in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Photo Credit Luca Flores

Job Cuts and Financial Stability

After receiving the aid package, Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith ordered a large restructuring of the airline, in the process reportedly eliminating 8,300 jobs made up by 300 pilots, 2,000 cabin crew, and 6,000 ground staff, totaling a whopping 17% of the airline’s workforce.

Smith will be offering voluntary terminations and wants to avoid enforced ones in hopes of avoiding political backlash, now that AF just received a large amount of cash.

Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on his part stated that any changes at the airline should be achieved “without social suffering.”

German flag carrier Lufthansa is pleading for voting on a EUR9billion package on June 25th
Photo credit Luca Flores

Accelerated overhaul needed

The airline lost €200m in 2019, and Smith warns that a voluntary termination program might not be enough to meet strict environmental targets and get the airline to financially break-even next year.

Moreover, Smith says the airline needs an “accelerated overhaul” to achieve this, and that could include expansion of budget airline Transavia (HV), and the phasing out of Hop (A5) routes.

“We can see that people need to travel again and will gradually be resuming services to 150 destinations in France, Europe, and the rest of the world this summer” says Air France CEO Anne Rigail. Those 150 flights are about 80% of the airline’s usual route network, and Ben Smith doesn’t expect to see 2019-like demand for at least two years.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air FranceAir France-KLM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0