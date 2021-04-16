MIAMI – Air France (AF) has announced a new nonstop route from Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Denver International Airport (DEN) starting in July.

International travel restrictions remain in place, which hinders the recovery of certain international and long-haul flights. In an unexpected move, France’s flag carrier, Air France, has revealed intentions to launch flights from its Paris hub to Denver, Colorado.

Air France is set to operate 3x weekly flights to Denver from July 2 through October 29, 2021 using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft offers a capacity of 279 seats, consisting of 30 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 228 in Economy Class.

The French carrier calls Denver “the perfect gateway to Colorado and the Mountain West with its beautiful National Parks, outdoor recreation, and growing economy.” This marks the first time a SkyTeam carrier has offered flights between Denver and Europe.

Air France F-HRBA Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner | Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Paris-Denver’s Impact and Recovery

Denver International Airport states this new flight from Paris is estimated to generate between US$12-20 million in annual economic impact to Colorado’s economy and create up to 150 new jobs.

“The establishment by Air France of a brand-new transatlantic route during the most challenging time in aviation history is a remarkable endorsement of the resiliency of demand for travel to Denver,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “We are confident Air France will find success in Denver and we have no doubt that travelers will embrace these new nonstop flights to Paris over the long term.”

According to a past Denver International Airport presentation, Paris, France is the sixth largest international market from Denver with 140 daily passengers traveling in each direction in 2018. Norwegian Air (DY) briefly served the Paris-Denver route, however, they no longer do so due to the effects of COVID-19 which led to the carrier ceasing long-haul operations.

Air France will serve 12 US destinations this summer: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. The airline and airport note due to ongoing uncertainties pertaining to travel restrictions, the new Paris-Denver route is subject to change.