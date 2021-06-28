MIAMI – Air France (AF) has successfully conducted its first direct flight on its new route connecting Paris -Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) with the Indian city of Chennai (MAA), formerly known as Madras.

After being airborne for nearly 10 hours, the inaugural flight landed in the south Indian city early this morning at 00:25 LT which was operated by a 276 seater – Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (F-HRBA).

Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner F-HRBF. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Flight Details

AF-108 Paris (CDG) 10:25AM LT Chennai (MAA) 23:45PM LT

AF-109 Chennai (MAA) 01:20AM LT Paris (CDG) 08:15AM LT

The city of Chennai will be the fourth AF destination in India after New Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM) and Bangalore (BLR).

At the moment Air France will operate this sector only once a week under the “Air bubble” agreement as restrictions are imposed by the Indian Government on International flights due to COVID-19. Once restrictions are lifted the airline will fly three times a week.