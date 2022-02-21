DALLAS – Concerns over a possible Russian attack on Ukraine have prompted Air France (AF) and the Lufthansa Group (LH) to suspend flights to Ukraine.

The French airline announced Monday that flights between Paris and Kyiv would be canceled on Tuesday “in view of the local circumstances and as a precautionary measure… Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety,” an airline spokesperson said.

Regular flights to Kyiv and Odesa will be suspended as of Monday, according to the Lufthansa Group, which also comprises Austrian Airlines (OS) and Swiss Airlines (LX). It will continue to fly to Lviv, Ukraine’s westernmost city.

A Lufthansa Group spokesperson said, “The group continues to monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities.”

Swiss Airbus A330-200 HB-JHL – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Flight Suspensions amid Turmoil

KLM Royal-Dutch Airlines said earlier this month that it would stop flying to Ukraine. Flights have also been canceled by a number of non-EU airlines, including Norwegian Air Shuttle (NZ) and Emirates (EK).

Meanwhile, low-cost carriers such as WizzAir (W6) and Ryanair (FR) continue to fly to Ukraine. Last Monday, FR CEO Michael O’Leary stated that it was his company’s responsibility and commitment… to help the people of Ukraine “as long as there is no war or missiles flying over there.”

However, FR halted flights on seven routes from Ukraine for the month of February amid the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in the region. Flights on Lviv–Bari, Lviv–Palermo, Lviv–Turin, Lviv–Bratislava, Kyiv–Bydgoszcz, Kherson–Krakow, and Kherson–Vienna routes were canceled from February 1 to 28.

According to POLITICO, a European Commission official said Friday that there were no plans to impose flight restrictions on EU airlines flying to, from, or over Ukraine, but that if conditions change, Brussels would take the necessary measure “very quickly.”

The next flight from AF to Ukraine is scheduled for February 27.

Featured image: Air France Airbus 350-900 F-HTYC Saint Denis de la Réunion – Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways