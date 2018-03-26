Air France Launches Flight From Seattle to Paris

MIAMI — Since March 25, 2018, Air France commenced to fly nonstop between Seattle, Washington and Paris. It will operate up to 5 weekly peak season flights from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) on a Boeing 777-200, which features the newest cabins and exclusive inflight experience.

The French flag carrier celebrated the inaugural flight from Paris with the traditional water cannon salute greeting the Boeing 777-200.

Likewise, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place, and it was led by Stéphane Ormand, Vice President, and General Manager, USA – Air France KLM, along with Courtney Gregoire, Port of Seattle Commissioner; Stephen Metruck, Executive Director, Port of Seattle and Elizabeth Skinner, Air France Seattle’s Station Manager.

“Seattle is the center of tech commerce right now, therefore, there is a demand for additional lift. This new route creates key opportunities and connections within the global innovation community of tech entrepreneurs in Paris and beyond,” shared Ormand during cutting the ribbon act.

Air France returns to Seattle, its 12th U.S. gateway, to attend the growing customer base and Delta’s growing hub.

Flights from SEA-CDG will be operated three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Moreover, during peak summer season, which starts on June 19 and finalizes on September 1, flights will shift to five times per week with additional Monday and Tuesday operations.

READ MORE: Air France Pilots Will Strike Again on March 23

According to the airline, with this new addition, Paris-Charles de Gaulle becomes a global hub, connecting passengers to more than 160 cities in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India.

The joint venture between Air France-KLM, Alitalia and Delta Air Lines provides customers with access to more than 270 destinations. This year, the airline group is offering 314 destinations to 116 countries including the new 78 services for the summer season.