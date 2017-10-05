Air France to Seattle: New Flights From Paris Begin in March, 2018

MIAMI – Air France will launch a new nonstop service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) beginning on March 25, 2018

The route will be operated five times every week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays on the airline’s Boeing 777-200ER.

The aircraft is equipped with 3 travel cabins in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

The flight schedules, according to Air France, are as follows (in local time):

AF355: leaves Seattle at 16:30 , arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 11:10 .

, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at . AF338: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13:30 , arrives in Seattle at 14:20 .

With this new addition to SEA’s already strong network, Air France joins a growing list of international carriers flying to this thriving destination. Recently Norwegian Air and Virgin Atlantic also began flying to the Emerald City, along with 48 international carriers:

Air Canada.

All Nippon Airways.

British Airways.

Condor.

Emirates.

Etihad.

Eurowings.

EVA Air.

Hainan Airlines.

Icelandair.

Korean Air.

Lufthansa.

Norwegian.

Virgin Atlantic.

Aeromexico.

Avianca.

Air China.

Air Europa.

Alitalia.

Austrian Airlines.

Cathay Pacific.

Brussels Airlines.

China Air.

China Eastern.

China Southern.

Copa Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines.

Fiji Airways.

Finnair.

GOL.

Iberia.

Japan Airlines.

KLM.

Latam.

LOT.

Malaysia Airlines.

Qantas.

Qatar Airways.

Royal Jordanian.

SAS.

Singapore Airlines.

TAM.

TAP.

Thai Airways.

Turkish Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines.

Volaris.

Xiamen Airlines.

International flights to and from Seattle on all these foreign carriers link the Washington State with cities like Amsterdam, Beijing, Dubai, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, Havana, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Shangai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo-Narita, Toronto, and Xiamen.

Last year, almost 22 million passengers transited through the SeaTac, logging a 40% growth in less than five years.

According to Air France, the Paris-Seattle route will be powered by the airline’s joint venture with Delta Air Lines, in which Virgin Atlantic is also a participant.

Currently, the French carrier will serve winter seasonal services to 12 destinations in the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington.