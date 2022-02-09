DALLAS – The French and Dutch embassies delivered a message to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing their concerns over the continuation of flight operations linking Peru and Europe.

This statement was released after the Peruvian government ordered the La Pampilla refinery, which is owned by the Spanish business Repsol, to cease operations on Feb. 1.

This halt was imposed following an ecological calamity in Ventanilla, Peru, on Jan. 15, when an average of 11,900 oil barrels were discharged into the Peruvian sea.

According to the Peruvian government, the halt of operations at the La Pampilla refinery was needed because the corporation lacked the proper measures to deal with a severe disaster such as the one that happened on Jan. 15.

The refinery is Peru’s biggest by volume of refined oil processed per day, producing roughly 120,000 barrels daily and supplying 40% of the country’s fuel market. La Pampilla supplies 75% of the fuel for aircraft at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM).

Consequently, the French and Dutch embassies in the South American country voiced their worry about ensuring Peru-European operations. The primary concern of the embassies is the fuel supply to Air France (AF) and KLM (KL) planes in Peru, as Repsol supplies 70% of the fuel used by both airlines in the nation.

According to a report published by the embassies, there was just enough fuel for 15 more days to supply AF and KL’s eleven weekly operations in Peru.

KLM PH-BVV Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

A New Crisis at hand?

The embassies urged that the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pay special and immediate focus to this situation in order to ensure that fuel is available to ensure that flight operations run smoothly and without interruption.

Peru is in a difficult situation since it cannot ensure gasoline supplies to aircraft flying in the nation. As a result, the Peruvian government is in talks with Ecuadorian and Colombian corporations about establishing a possible petroleum supply route for the country.

The Peruvian government is constantly checking its gasoline reserves and assessing alternative supply scenarios. LIM, has over 250 daily operations, including domestic and international aircraft.

Fuel shortages would pose a serious danger to the country’s economy and connections. A potential fuel shortage would trigger a new crisis for the aviation industry, which is still recovering from the effects of the global epidemic.

A new crisis in the industry would have major ramifications, and the inability to find a long-term solution could jeopardize a recovery.

Featured image: Air France Airbus 350-900 F-HTYC Saint Denis de la Réunion – Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways