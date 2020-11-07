MIAMI – Air France KLM Group has inaugurated a new regional headquarters at the Dubai Airport (DXB) Freezone, consolidating the operations of the group in the Middle East.

Attending the ceremony on November 7 was the Chairman of the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is also president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and founder of the Emirates Group, chairman of Dubai World, and of Noor Takaful insurance company.

Also attending were the Director General of DAFZA Dr. Mohammad Al Zarooni, Executive Vice President Commercial Sales Air France-KLM, Mr. Henri de Peyrelongue, and Senior Vice President, Middle East, Gulf and India Air France KLM Mr. Welmer Blom.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, “the inauguration of the group’s new headquarters at the heart of the world’s leading aviation sector is an affirmation of Dubai’s strategic position. It highlights Dubai’s ability to continue its growth and overcome challenges by attracting global players in the sector.”

Photo: Clément Alloing

A Strategic Relocation

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, commenting further on the opening, said the “group’s selection of DAFZA is important as it will yield positive results for both sides. It will contribute to the growth of business and strengthen its operations in the region and abroad.”

The office, consisting of General Management, HR, Finance, Commercial, UAE Country Management and Regional Sales Support seems to come at perfect time given the resumption of “six weekly Air France and daily KLM flights to Dubai” according to Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan.

With the group facing financial difficulties, especially in the KLM part, the inauguration of a Dubai office perhaps heralds an era of recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: Dubai Airport Freezone Authority.

