Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report

MIAMI – The Air France-KLM (AFKL) Group has published its 2019 corporate social responsibility report (CSR), which highlights the results, commitments, and actions implemented by the group for its sustainable development.

The Group was ranked first place in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Following the completion of the 2020 targets ahead of schedule, the AFKL Group has set itself ambitious targets for 2030.

Air France-KLM CEO, Benjamin Smith, claimed that the COVID-19 crisis was a “catalyst for accelerating the transformation of civil aviation.”

Mr. Smith also said that the COVID-19 crisis presented an opportunity to further strengthen the Group’s long-standing commitment to transition to a more sustainable future.

“We seek to find an ecological and economic balance,” said the CEO, noting that the Group’s priority is to regain its competitiveness “in a deeply changed world.”

Commitments CO2 emissions, the environment, and employment

The Group’s 2030 targets aim to reduce carbon emissions per passenger km by 50% compared to 2005, to reduce the amount of non-recycled waste by 50% compared to 2011, and to cut all carbon emissions of its ground operations by 2030.

Other highlights in the report include, under its societal values, 70 million Miles donated to NGOs by Flying Blue members, 68% of suppliers signed the Air France-KLM Sustainable Development charter, and 30% lower CO2 emissions per passenger-km compared to 2005.

Also, in terms of the environment, the Group has 31% less non-recycled waste compared to 2011; 22 new, quieter, more efficient aircraft added to the fleet; and 43% noise reduction per movement compared to 2000.

Finally, in what the Group calls “Employment Journey”, it recorded a 15% employee engagement improvement (EPS), 33% women in the top 10% management level, and 40 training hours per employee.

You can find the CSR sustainability factsheet here.



Air France resumption of operations

In mid-May, AF announced it would begin to gradually resume operations once travel restrictions begin to relax.

From March, the airline has been operating around three to five percent of its usual schedule, with the updated plans boosting such capacity to 15%.

75 out of the 224 aircraft in the AF fleet will become operational due to this increase in operations.

With 2020 now set to be a year very different from previous ones not only for the aviation industry but the world at large, the Group’s commitments to its sustainability in the short and long term are more pertinent than ever.