Airways Magazine

Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Virgin Australia Chooses Final Bidders MIAMI – After filing for administration, Virgin Australia (VA) has today selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners from five non-binding proposals as final bidders. By now, Administrator Deloitte said that VA...
  • Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report MIAMI – The Air France-KLM (AFKL) Group has published its 2019 corporate social responsibility report (CSR), which highlights the results, commitments, and actions implemented by the group for its sustainable...
  

Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report

Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report
June 02
19:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The Air France-KLM (AFKL) Group has published its 2019 corporate social responsibility report (CSR), which highlights the results, commitments, and actions implemented by the group for its sustainable development.

The Group was ranked first place in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Following the completion of the 2020 targets ahead of schedule, the AFKL Group has set itself ambitious targets for 2030.

Air France-KLM CEO, Benjamin Smith, claimed that the COVID-19 crisis was a “catalyst for accelerating the transformation of civil aviation.”

Mr. Smith also said that the COVID-19 crisis presented an opportunity to further strengthen the Group’s long-standing commitment to transition to a more sustainable future.

“We seek to find an ecological and economic balance,” said the CEO, noting that the Group’s priority is to regain its competitiveness “in a deeply changed world.”

Commitments CO2 emissions, the environment, and employment

The Group’s 2030 targets aim to reduce carbon emissions per passenger km by 50% compared to 2005, to reduce the amount of non-recycled waste by 50% compared to 2011, and to cut all carbon emissions of its ground operations by 2030.

Other highlights in the report include, under its societal values, 70 million Miles donated to NGOs by Flying Blue members, 68% of suppliers signed the Air France-KLM Sustainable Development charter, and 30% lower CO2 emissions per passenger-km compared to 2005.

Also, in terms of the environment, the Group has 31% less non-recycled waste compared to 2011; 22 new, quieter, more efficient aircraft added to the fleet; and 43% noise reduction per movement compared to 2000.

Finally, in what the Group calls “Employment Journey”, it recorded a 15% employee engagement improvement (EPS), 33% women in the top 10% management level, and 40 training hours per employee.

You can find the CSR sustainability factsheet here.

Air France resumption of operations

In mid-May, AF announced it would begin to gradually resume operations once travel restrictions begin to relax.

From March, the airline has been operating around three to five percent of its usual schedule, with the updated plans boosting such capacity to 15%.

75 out of the 224 aircraft in the AF fleet will become operational due to this increase in operations.

With 2020 now set to be a year very different from previous ones not only for the aviation industry but the world at large, the Group’s commitments to its sustainability in the short and long term are more pertinent than ever.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air France-KLM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0