Airways Magazine

Air France-KLM Expects State Support to Continue Operations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Belgium Halts Commercial Operations For 3 Weeks MIAMI – Air Belgium (KF) will suspend its commercial operations until June 3. The suspension of services affects the Brussels South Charleroi, Belgium and French Antilles regions, according to the...
  • Airbus Halts Plans For New A321 Assembly Line MIAMI – Airbus has decided to postpone its plans to build a new A321 assembly line in Toulouse, France amid uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. The expansion was...
  

Air France-KLM Expects State Support to Continue Operations

Air France-KLM Expects State Support to Continue Operations
April 10
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Air France-KLM expects government support as it says it will be short of cash in Q3 despite cost-cutting measures to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is now clearer than ever that support from both Dutch and French governments is needed to meet our cash requirements and enable us to continue our operations once the crisis is over,” Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement.

Support needed after flight reductions and aircraft retirements

On March 10, Air France (AF) announced that it would cancel 3,600 flights to Europe in March following the gravity of coronavirus spread in the region.

The reduction of flights to the continent represented 13% of the long-haul capacity of the carrier and a 50% cut in routes to and from Italy, according to the owner group, Air France-KLM.

In addition, KLM soon followed suit, retiring 7 Boeing 747-400 to reduce cost in late March. The retirement of the type was previously planned in 2021.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air France-KLM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0