Air France-KLM, Delta Want to Keep Alitalia in SkyTeam

MIAMI — Skyteam alliance members, Air France-KLM (AF) (KL) and Delta Air Lines (DL), are examining ways of keeping Alitalia (AZ) in the airline coalition, without the Franco-Dutch airline group being a buyer, said AF CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac.

Janaillac said in a news conference that, given the publicly-known offers so far, there was a risk that Alitalia could leave Skyteam and the group’s North Atlantic joint venture, which would have a negative impact on Air France-KLM.

“We are working (on) a new joint venture in the Atlantic with a specific role for Alitalia and it would also be quite negative to have Alitalia not as a partner but as a competitor on these North Atlantic routes,” Janaillac said.

However, Janaillac remarked they “are not a potential buyer so we did not participate in the process,” adding that Air France-KLM has not had access to Alitalia data.

Lufthansa, a member of Star Alliance, said last October it would be interested in a bid but only if Alitalia could be restructured.

Also, low-cost airline easyJet said last month that it was interested in parts of Alitalia and that discussions were ongoing. However, it is only interested in short-haul operations, so a separate buyer would have to be found for long-haul routes.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 after employees voted against pay cuts and layoffs, yet they launched two destinations in the African continent: Male and Delhi and received a Boeing 777-300ER on September 1, which has been deployed on the airline’s most important routes to South America (Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo).

Even though the airline is facing heavy financial woes, operations remain normal as a result of a capital injection of €300 million loaned by the Italian government.

With 91.89% of all its flights arriving on time, Alitalia was granted the “World’s most punctual airline” in January 2018. Last year, the airline was third in Europe, and sixth worldwide—a true accomplishment for a company that’s been on the brink of collapse for the last decade.